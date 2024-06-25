Rothesay International Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €740,160
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (9), 6-3.
Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. James McCabe, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.