Rothesay International Results

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €740,160

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. James McCabe, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.

