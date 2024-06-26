Romania and Slovakia draw 1-1 to send both into the round of 16 at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Romania and Slovakia got the 1-1 draw Wednesday that sent both teams into the round of…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Romania and Slovakia got the 1-1 draw Wednesday that sent both teams into the round of 16 at the European Championship, with the Romanians topping Group E ahead of Belgium.

During a thunderstorm and pounding rain midway through the second half, both teams chased a winning goal in a frenetic spell of play despite the tied score suiting them both.

Romania advances atop the group with Slovakia in third because second-place Belgium drew 0-0 with last-place Ukraine which is eliminated. Belgium will play France in the round of 16.

Slovakia led in the 24th minute when Ondrej Duda directed a powerful header down into the corner of the net.

Răzvan Marin leveled in the 37th from a penalty awarded after a two-minute video review to decide if Ianis Hagi was tripped inside the area.

Romania will now play in the knockout rounds for the first time since Euro 2000 when Hagi’s father, national soccer icon Gheorghe, was captain in the No. 10 jersey now worn by his son.

