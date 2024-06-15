Rockies host the Pirates on 4-game home losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-45, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 9:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-45, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (4-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (2-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -179, Rockies +150; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end a four-game home losing streak.

Colorado has a 13-18 record in home games and a 24-45 record overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .382.

Pittsburgh has a 33-36 record overall and a 17-19 record in road games. The Pirates are 25-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .265 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 16 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Rowdy Tellez is 13-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Cave: day-to-day (head), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.