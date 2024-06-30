Reds meet the Cardinals with 2-1 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (39-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-40, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (39-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-40, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (5-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis has gone 23-18 in home games and 42-40 overall. The Cardinals are 24-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 39-44 record overall and a 19-21 record in road games. The Reds have a 28-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 8-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 16 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 19-for-37 with 10 doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (hamstring), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.