Rangers Cycle Hitters
Texas Rangers players who have hit for the cycle:
Wyatt Langford, June 30, 2024 at Baltimore
Carlos Gomez, April 29, 2017 vs. L.A. Angels
Adrian Beltre, Aug. 3, 2015 vs. Houston
Shin-Soo Choo, July 21, 2015 at Colorado
Alex Rios, Sept. 23, 2013 vs. Houston
Adrian Beltre, Aug. 24, 2012 vs. Minnesota
Bengie Molina, July 16, 2010 at Boston
Ian Kinsler, April 15, 2009 vs. Baltimore
Gary Matthews Jr., Sept. 13, 2006 vs. Detroit
Mark Teixeira, Aug. 17, 2004 vs. Cleveland
Oddibe McDowell, July 23, 1985 vs. Cleveland
