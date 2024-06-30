Rangers Cycle Hitters

Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 30, 2024, 10:29 PM

Texas Rangers players who have hit for the cycle:

Wyatt Langford, June 30, 2024 at Baltimore

Carlos Gomez, April 29, 2017 vs. L.A. Angels

Adrian Beltre, Aug. 3, 2015 vs. Houston

Shin-Soo Choo, July 21, 2015 at Colorado

Alex Rios, Sept. 23, 2013 vs. Houston

Adrian Beltre, Aug. 24, 2012 vs. Minnesota

Bengie Molina, July 16, 2010 at Boston

Ian Kinsler, April 15, 2009 vs. Baltimore

Gary Matthews Jr., Sept. 13, 2006 vs. Detroit

Mark Teixeira, Aug. 17, 2004 vs. Cleveland

Oddibe McDowell, July 23, 1985 vs. Cleveland

