Phoenix hosts Indiana following Copper’s 24-point game

Indiana Fever (7-12, 6-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-8, 6-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Indiana Fever (7-12, 6-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-8, 6-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mercury -6; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 24 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 92-78 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 7-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.8 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 7.1.

The Fever have gone 3-8 away from home. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 87.9 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Phoenix averages 82.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 87.9 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 80.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 84.6 Phoenix gives up to opponents.

The Mercury and Fever match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is scoring 22.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mercury.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.