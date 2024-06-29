Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (29-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-28, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05…

Miami Marlins (29-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-28, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-3, 5.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-3, 3.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -254, Marlins +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 32-13 record in home games and a 54-28 record overall. The Phillies rank third in the NL with 97 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Miami has a 29-53 record overall and a 13-26 record on the road. The Marlins are 14-38 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 28 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 19-for-44 with seven doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 14 home runs while slugging .422. Jazz Chisholm is 10-for-35 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.