Padres play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (34-34, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough (1-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Padres: Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -159, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has a 34-34 record overall and a 15-20 record at home. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Arizona has a 15-19 record on the road and a 30-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has eight doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 5-for-18 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .302 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (illness), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.