Padres look to break road skid, play the Mets

San Diego Padres (37-35, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-37, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (4-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (3-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -114, Mets -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the New York Mets looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

New York has gone 15-23 in home games and 30-37 overall. The Mets have a 16-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 19-14 on the road and 37-35 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 6-for-20 with four home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Jurickson Profar: day-to-day (knee), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

