Ortiz and Wilson lead Brewers to 3-1 win over the Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Ortiz hit a three-run homer, Bryse Wilson gave up three hits in 5 1/3 innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Saturday.

The Reds, who had won nine of 11 games, dropped to 34-36 and missed a chance to climb back to .500 for the first time since they were 16-16 on May 3.

“I think the Orioles messed up,” Wilson said of the trade with Baltimore that brought Ortiz along with left-handed pitcher DL Hall to Milwaukee for 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on Feb. 1. “I’m not going to lie. Obviously they get Corbin, but that’s a generational player right there. He hits. He plays. He leads the defense. What’s not to like?”

Jared Koenig opened for Milwaukee and pitched to three batters before Wilson (4-3) took the mound with a runner at first. Wilson walked two and struck out six. The Brewers’ defense helped out with two double plays.

Using an opener doesn’t bother Wilson.

“It definitely helps not having to see them three times,” the right-hander said of skipping the first three left-handed batters for Cincinnati. “It works.”

Bryan Hudson retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth. Trevor Megill ran into trouble in the ninth, but recovered for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Megill walked Elly De La Cruz, who stole second for his 35th steal of the season, and scored on Jeimer Candelario’s double. Candelario had two of Cincinnati’s five hits.

“That was impressive to shut this team out (for eight innings),” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “They’re hot. And, they’re good.”

Andrew Abbott (5-6) pitched four scoreless innings before two walks and Ortiz’s sixth home run of the season put Milwaukee ahead 3-0 in the fifth. Ortiz connected on a 1-1 changeup that landed in the Brewers’ bullpen.

Abbott retired Ortiz the first two times he faced him.

“It wasn’t a certain pitch I was looking for,” Ortiz said. “I was just thinking stay back on the ball. First two at bats, I was getting too aggressive and swinging at pitches that he wanted me to swing at.”

Abbott allowed four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“The homer was a good swing, but one pitch doesn’t define an outing,” Abbott said. “We’re playing really good. We just have to keep going day by day.”

Cincinnati manager David Bell agreed.

“The couple of walks and one pitch to Ortiz and that was pretty much the game,” Bell said. “Our pitching was good, too.”

Cincinnati played errorless baseball after committing five errors, including three by De La Cruz, during their 6-5 win Friday night.

Rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. He also hobnobbed in the Brewers’ clubhouse and later with team personnel and broadcasters.

UP NEXT

RHP Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.55) pitches for the Reds and RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) goes for the Brewers when this series concludes on Sunday.

