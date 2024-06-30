One day after malfunction results in 11 injuries, escalators operating again at Brewers’ stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The escalators at American Family Field were operating again on Sunday following an overnight inspection after a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The escalators at American Family Field were operating again on Sunday following an overnight inspection after a malfunction caused 11 people to be injured at the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs game one day earlier.

“All of the escalators in the ballpark were thoroughly inspected overnight by our service provider and were declared safe for use today,” Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, said in a statement. “Escalators are inspected regularly as part of our service agreement and preventative maintenance is performed as scheduled.”

Barnes also said the Brewers were reaching out to those injured “to check on their condition and express our best wishes for a complete and speedy recovery.”

The Brewers announced Saturday that five people were treated at the stadium and six others went to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The malfunction occurred as spectators were going from the terrace to the loge level of the stadium after the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Cubs. The Brewers said a malfunction caused the escalator to go at a faster downward speed than usual.

