North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Virginia North Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 33 3 9 3 O’Frrll ss 2 0 0 1 Hnycutt cf 5 0 1 1 Andrson dh 5 1 1 0 Cook lf 4 1 3 1 Saucke rf 3 0 1 0 Harber 1b 2 0 1 0 Ford 1b 4 0 1 1 Dnofrio rf 4 0 0 1 Ference c 2 0 0 0 Gllaher 3b 4 0 0 0 Ddawick lf 4 0 0 0 Stvnson c 4 0 2 0 Godbout 2b 3 1 1 0 Osuna dh 3 0 0 0 Becker 3b 3 0 1 0 Vn D Br ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Hanson ph/3b-3b 1 0 0 0 Madera 2b 3 1 1 0 Whalen cf 4 0 0 0 Wlkrson ss 3 0 0 0

E_Didawick. 2B_Saucke (18), Becker (9), Cook (11), Harber (9), Van de brake (3). RBI_O’ferrall (52), Ford (69), Honeycutt (66), Cook (77), Donofrio (53).

Virginia 001 001 000 — 2 North Carolina 100 000 101 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

Virginia Blanco 6 2/3 7 2 2 2 4 Hungate L 2 2 1 1 0 0

North Carolina Decaro 4 4 1 1 4 6 Poston 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1 Pence W 3 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

