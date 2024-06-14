Live Radio
North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

The Associated Press

June 14, 2024, 11:41 PM

Virginia North Carolina
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 33 3 9 3
O’Frrll ss 2 0 0 1 Hnycutt cf 5 0 1 1
Andrson dh 5 1 1 0 Cook lf 4 1 3 1
Saucke rf 3 0 1 0 Harber 1b 2 0 1 0
Ford 1b 4 0 1 1 Dnofrio rf 4 0 0 1
Ference c 2 0 0 0 Gllaher 3b 4 0 0 0
Ddawick lf 4 0 0 0 Stvnson c 4 0 2 0
Godbout 2b 3 1 1 0 Osuna dh 3 0 0 0
Becker 3b 3 0 1 0 Vn D Br ph-dh 1 1 1 0
Hanson ph/3b-3b 1 0 0 0 Madera 2b 3 1 1 0
Whalen cf 4 0 0 0 Wlkrson ss 3 0 0 0

E_Didawick. 2B_Saucke (18), Becker (9), Cook (11), Harber (9), Van de brake (3). RBI_O’ferrall (52), Ford (69), Honeycutt (66), Cook (77), Donofrio (53).

Virginia 001 001 000 2
North Carolina 100 000 101 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Virginia
Blanco 6 2/3 7 2 2 2 4
Hungate L 2 2 1 1 0 0
North Carolina
Decaro 4 4 1 1 4 6
Poston 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Pence W 3 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

