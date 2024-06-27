Norris Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s outstanding defenseman:
2024 — Quinn Hughes, Vancouver
2023 — Erik Karlsson, San Jose
2022 — Cale Makar, Colorado
2021 — Adam Fox, N.Y. Rangers
2020 — Roman Josi, Nashville
2019 — Mark Giordano, Calgary
2018 — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
2017 — Brent Burns, San Jose
2016 — Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
2015 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa
2014 — Duncan Keith, Chicago
2013 — P.K. Subban, Montreal
2012 — Erik Karlsson, Ottawa
2011 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2010 — Duncan Keith, Chicago
2009 — Zdeno Chara, Boston
2008 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2007 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2006 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Scott Niedermayer, New Jersey
2003 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2002 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2001 — Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis
1999 — Al MacInnis, St. Louis
1998 — Rob Blake, Los Angeles
1997 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers
1996 — Chris Chelios, Chicago
1995 — Paul Coffey, Detroit
1994 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1993 — Chris Chelios, Chicago
1992 — Brian Leetch, N.Y. Rangers
1991 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1990 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1989 — Chris Chelios, Montreal
1988 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1987 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1986 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton
1985 — Paul Coffey, Edmonton
1984 — Rod Langway, Washington
1983 — Rod Langway, Washington
1982 — Doug Wilson, Chicago
1981 — Randy Carlyle, Pittsburgh
1980 — Larry Robinson, Montreal
1979 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders
1978 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders
1977 — Larry Robinson, Montreal
1976 — Denis Potvin, N.Y. Islanders
1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1974 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1973 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1969 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1968 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1967 — Harry Howell, N.Y. Rangers
1966 — Jacques Laperriere, Montreal
1965 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago
1964 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago
1963 — Pierre Pilote, Chicago
1962 — Doug Harvey, N.Y. Rangers
1961 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1960 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1959 — Tom Johnson, Montreal
1958 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1957 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1956 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1955 — Doug Harvey, Montreal
1954 — Red Kelly, Detroit
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.