NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Sunday At Bristol Dragway Bristol, Tenn. Final Results Top Fuel

1. Tony Schumacher; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Doug Foley; 9. Justin Ashley; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Jasmine Salinas; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Cody Krohn; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Tony Stewart; 16. Cameron Ferre.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. John Force; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Daniel Wilkerson; 10. Chad Green; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Bobby Bode; 14. Dave Richards; 15. John Smith; 16. Paul Lee.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Cristian Cuadra; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 8. David Cuadra; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Brandon Foster; 16. Chris McGaha.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Jianna Evaristo; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Richard Gadson; 5. John Hall; 6. Hector Arana Jr; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Ron Tornow; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Marc Ingwersen.

Round-by-Round Results Top Fuel First Round

Doug Foley, 3.878, 301.74 def. Tony Stewart, 5.131, 148.41; Tony Schumacher, 3.794, 325.61 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.802, 328.78; Doug Kalitta, 3.723, 328.54 def. Antron Brown, 3.782, 327.27; Clay Millican, 4.328, 195.45 def. Cameron Ferre, 7.084, 93.18; Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 322.81 def. Shawn Reed, 5.031, 144.72; Brittany Force, 3.733, 329.42 def. Justin Ashley, 3.764, 324.36; Steve Torrence, 3.773, 329.75 def. Cody Krohn, 3.901, 311.34; Billy Torrence, 3.768, 331.45 def. Josh Hart, 3.830, 322.65.

Quarterfinals

Millican, 3.848, 309.42 def. Foley, 5.325, 134.62; Schumacher, 3.815, 324.05 def. Langdon, 3.835, 300.86; Force, 3.820, 320.58 def. B. Torrence, 4.228, 212.06; Kalitta, 3.767, 326.48 def. S. Torrence, 3.775, 326.08.

Semifinals

Schumacher, 3.795, 326.16 def. Millican, 3.824, 322.50; Kalitta, 3.800, 318.02 def. Force, 4.204, 224.43.

Final

Schumacher, 4.236, 259.41 def. Kalitta, 4.890, 150.06.

Funny Car First Round

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.951, 321.65 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.009, 318.39; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.938, 318.69 def. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.242, 294.75; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.924, 326.87 def. John Smith, Charger, 5.740, 126.84; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.962, 323.12 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.176, 288.46; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.194, 250.46 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.221, 238.55; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.999, 319.14 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.097, 298.01; John Force, Camaro, 3.953, 320.97 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.981, 318.69; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.069, 308.00 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 6.130, 113.55.

Quarterfinals

Todd, 3.977, 319.75 def. Capps, 4.001, 316.45; Force, 4.010, 316.60 def. DeJoria, 4.088, 306.19; Prock, 3.976, 319.07 def. Pedregon, 4.065, 313.22; Hagan, 4.126, 279.56 def. Tasca III, 7.292, 85.62.

Semifinals

Todd, 4.012, 311.34 def. Force, 4.060, 314.83; Prock, 3.982, 317.57 def. Hagan, 4.096, 296.89.

Final

Prock, 3.989, 312.42 def. Todd, 4.022, 313.66.

Pro Stock First Round

Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.679, 205.16 def. Brandon Foster, Chevy Camaro, 6.971, 204.23; David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.694, 205.57 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.706, 204.57; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.662, 205.41 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.717, 204.11; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.661, 205.51 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 7.072, 158.82; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.639, 205.41 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.657, 204.82; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.657, 205.04 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.698, 205.38; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.633, 204.82 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.713, 202.55; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.636, 206.80 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.697, 204.60;

Quarterfinals

Coughlin, 6.690, 205.32 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.736, 204.85; Glenn, 6.665, 204.91 def. Stanfield, 6.689, 205.16; Enders, 6.665, 206.67 def. D. Cuadra, 6.776, 203.55; Anderson, 6.660, 204.35 def. C. Cuadra, 6.699, 204.01.

Semifinals

Coughlin, 6.720, 204.60 def. Enders, 9.657, 104.42; Anderson, 6.658, 205.10 def. Glenn, 6.833, 179.11.

Final

Coughlin, 6.707, 204.94 def. Anderson, 20.530, 37.09.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round Hector Arana Jr, 6.868, 198.17 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.896, 195.11; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.871, 196.53 def. Marc Ingwersen, Broke – No Show; John Hall, 6.876, 195.96 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.813, 197.91 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.922, 192.82; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.878, 195.45 def. Ron Tornow, 6.920, 195.03; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.860, 196.96 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 8.130, 119.97; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.807, 199.61 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.012, 194.24.

Quarterfinals

Evaristo, 7.115, 161.19 def. Van Sant, Foul – Red Light; Gadson, 6.876, 195.87 def. Arana Jr, 6.874, 197.68; Herrera, 6.829, 197.31 def. Hall, 6.866, 197.45; M. Smith, 6.817, 198.82 was unopposed; Semifinals Evaristo, 6.898, 196.50 def. Gadson, 6.916, 194.80; Herrera, 6.825, 198.12 def. M. Smith, 6.824, 198.82.

Final

Herrera, 6.818, 198.17 def. Evaristo, 6.861, 197.94.

