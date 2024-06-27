NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2023-24 NHL awards. Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Connor Hellebuyck,…

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Connor Bedard, Chicago

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Aleksander Barkov, Florida

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

Jack Adams Award, coach — Rick Tocchet, Vancouver

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Mark DeMontis, Canada

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Jim Nill, Dallas

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Connor Ingram, Arizona

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — Michael Hage

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Auston Matthews, Toronto

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)

