NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2023-24 NHL awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Quinn Hughes, Vancouver
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Connor Bedard, Chicago
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Aleksander Barkov, Florida
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Jaccob Slavin, Carolina
Jack Adams Award, coach — Rick Tocchet, Vancouver
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Mark DeMontis, Canada
NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Jim Nill, Dallas
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Connor Ingram, Arizona
E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — Michael Hage
___
|Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics
Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Auston Matthews, Toronto
William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
___
|Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association
Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)
