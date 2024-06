CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR grants Kyle Larson a waiver to compete in playoffs after he missed Coca-Cola 600 to…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR grants Kyle Larson a waiver to compete in playoffs after he missed Coca-Cola 600 to race in Indianapolis 500.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.