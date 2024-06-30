NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

Sunday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (26) Joey Logano, Ford, 331…

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (26) Joey Logano, Ford, 331 laps, 40 points.

2. (36) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 331, 35.

3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 331, 51.

4. (22) Ryan Preece, Ford, 331, 33.

5. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, 331, 37.

6. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 331, 34.

7. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 331, 31.

8. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 331, 44.

9. (37) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 331, 28.

10. (16) Noah Gragson, Ford, 331, 28.

11. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 331, 0.

12. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 331, 41.

13. (33) Justin Haley, Ford, 331, 24.

14. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 331, 23.

15. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 331, 22.

16. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 331, 21.

17. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 331, 20.

18. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 331, 24.

19. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 331, 22.

20. (21) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 331, 17.

21. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 331, 16.

22. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 331, 15.

23. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 331, 19.

24. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 331, 19.

25. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 330, 24.

26. (2) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 327, 11.

27. (27) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 319, 10.

28. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 312, 9.

29. (29) Corey Heim, Chevrolet, accident, 312, 0.

30. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 312, 7.

31. (35) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 306, 6.

32. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 305, 5.

33. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 304, 4.

34. (34) Erik Jones, Toyota, suspension, 287, 3.

35. (14) Michael McDowell, Ford, transmission, 239, 2.

36. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 227, 21.

37. (30) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 201, 0.

38. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, electrical, 132, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.3 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 3 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.068 seconds.

Caution Flags: 15 for 79 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-16; C.Bell 17-38; T.Gibbs 39-40; T.Reddick 41-45; M.McDowell 46-76; C.Bell 77-92; D.Hamlin 93-117; C.Bell 118-187; T.Reddick 188; C.Bell 189-208; T.Reddick 209-213; C.Bell 214; T.Reddick 215; C.Bell 216-217; T.Reddick 218-221; R.Blaney 222-233; A.Allmendinger 234; R.Blaney 235-248; R.Chastain 249-293; D.Hamlin 294-322; J.Logano 323-331

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 6 times for 131 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 70 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 45 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 31 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 26 laps; T.Reddick, 5 times for 16 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 664; 2. C.Elliott, 644; 3. D.Hamlin, 621; 4. T.Reddick, 611; 5. M.Truex, 591; 6. C.Bell, 576; 7. W.Byron, 570; 8. R.Blaney, 560; 9. B.Keselowski, 531; 10. T.Gibbs, 518; 11. R.Chastain, 514; 12. C.Buescher, 504; 13. A.Bowman, 499; 14. J.Logano, 470; 15. B.Wallace, 448; 16. C.Briscoe, 421.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

