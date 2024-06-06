Mystics still looking for their first win, lose to Sky 79-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, rookie Angel Reese had 16 points, 11…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, rookie Angel Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the winless Washington Mystics 79-71 on Thursday night.

Chicago handed Washington its 10th straight loss, tied for the fourth longest skid to start a season in WNBA history.

The Mystics scored just 27 points in the second half and finished with 24 turnovers.

Reese was thrown out of her prior game Tuesday night after receiving a second technical foul that the league rescinded a day later. On Thursday, the No. 7 overall draft pick made a steal and converted a layup at the other end while being fouled to give Chicago a 60-54 lead with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the game, Reese embraced her former LSU coach, Kim Mulkey, who was sitting courtside.

Rookie Aaliyah Edwards set season highs with 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Washington. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 points and Ariel Atkins added 10.

LIBERTY 78, Dream 61

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 15 points and short-handed New York beat Atlanta for their fifth straight victory.

New York looks to extend its winning streak on Saturday against Connecticut (9-0).

Laney-Hamilton and Leonie Fiebich made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 61-51 lead early in the fourth quarter. Stewart and Jonquel Jones followed with baskets to make it four successful possessions for a 13-point lead, and the Liberty led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jones and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 10 points for New York. Ionescu made a 3-pointer in the first quarter to extend her streak of at least one 3 in 36 consecutive games, passing Shameka Christon for the longest streak in franchise history.

New York starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot did not play for personal reasons.

Allisha Gray scored 16 points, Aerial Powers added 13 and Rhyne Howard had 11 for Atlanta (4-4).

