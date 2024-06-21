Minnesota plays Phoenix, aims for 7th straight home win

Phoenix Mercury (8-7, 5-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (12-3, 9-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (8-7, 5-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (12-3, 9-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Lynx play Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are 9-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is third in the WNBA averaging 85.3 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Mercury are 5-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota’s average of 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than Minnesota allows to opponents (74.7).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 81-80 on June 8. Kahleah Copper scored 34 points to help lead the Mercury to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 20.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

