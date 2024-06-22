Mets play the Cubs after Iglesias’ 4-hit game

New York Mets (36-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-40, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

New York Mets (36-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -119, Mets -101; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Chicago Cubs after Jose Iglesias had four hits against the Cubs on Friday.

Chicago has a 21-17 record at home and a 36-40 record overall. The Cubs are 24-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has an 18-15 record in road games and a 36-38 record overall. The Mets have hit 86 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .268 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 RBI for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

