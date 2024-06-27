Marsh leads Phillies against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (28-52, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-27, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:20…

Miami Marlins (28-52, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-27, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-8, 4.90 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -303, Marlins +240; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins after Brandon Marsh’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 53-27 overall and 31-12 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

Miami has a 12-25 record in road games and a 28-52 record overall. The Marlins have a 19-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 20 home runs while slugging .585. Alec Bohm is 15-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .242 for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-32 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .306 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Marlins: Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.