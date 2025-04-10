Live Radio
Predators coach Andrew Brunette rejoins team after missing 2 games due to personal matter

The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 12:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette has rejoined the team after missing the past two games while attending to a personal matter.

The 51-year-old Brunette said in a statement that he had rejoined the team in advance of its game at Utah on Thursday night.

Brunette said he experienced an event that required urgent medical attention back in his native Ontario. He left the team on April 5 and missed its loss to Montreal and the win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Assistant Todd Richards coached in Brunette’s absence.

“I’d like to thank ownership and Barry Trotz for allowing me to spend time with my family, and thank our entire coaching staff for their help in guiding our team in my absence,” Brunette said in his statement. “My family and I sincerely appreciate the support from everyone in our organization, our players and our fans.”

The Predators have lost six of their last seven.

