Marsh has four hits and four RBIs as Phillies beat Tigers 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Marsh had four hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday to take two out of three games.

Marsh singled in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single and got another base hit in the eighth.

Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull, facing the Tigers for the first time after spending five seasons with them, allowed one run in three innings before leaving with right shoulder soreness. He said the problem started on his next-to-last pitch.

“I threw a curveball and I felt something grab back in my triceps/shoulder area,” he said. “It just got a little tight, but I didn’t want to do anything to make it worse.”

For Turnbull, it was yet another injury at Comerica Park.

“I don’t know what it is about this place, but I can’t seem to stay healthy here,” he said. “I don’t know if it is cursed or what.”

Jose Ruiz (2-1), the second of six relievers for Philadelphia, got the win with a perfect fifth. The bullpen allowed one run and three hits in its six innings.

“They threw great up and down the line,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It was a really good game, and we should be close to a full bullpen for tomorrow.”

Keider Montero (0-2) entered the game for Detroit in the fourth inning and allowed five runs and five hits and three walks. The Tigers are 4-8 in their past 12 games, getting held to two runs or fewer nine times, including an 8-1 loss to the Phillies in the series opener.

“We saw their whole bullpen, and it’s pretty good,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It was a pretty quiet day for us.”

Nick Castellanos, who spent his first seven seasons in the majors with Detroit, gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first before former Philadelphia player Matt Vierling tied it with a homer off Turnbull.

After Tyler Holton and Will Vest got through a combined three innings, Montero came in for the fourth. He walked Bryson Stott before Marsh made it 3-1 with a homer to left.

“When you start a bullpen game, the game is going to take you to a couple of spots,” Hinch said. “I had no idea going into the game that Vest would be the second one in there, but that’s how it worked out.”

Montero retired the first two batters in the fifth, but then Castellanos singled, Stott doubled and Marsh hit a two-run single to give Philadelphia a 5-1 lead.

“I think he was a little bit more in attack mode on the fastball,” Thomson said. “That opposite-field home run tells you a lot about his swing.”

David Dahl added a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Vierling doubled and scored in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Return home for a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73) is scheduled to start Thursday against left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-8, 4.90).

Tigers: Travel to Los Angeles for four games against the Angels. Right-hander Jack Flaherty (5-4, 2.92) is expected to start on Thursday.

