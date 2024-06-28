Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Phillies into game 2

Miami Marlins (29-52, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-28, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:20…

Miami Marlins (29-52, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-28, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Kyle Tyler (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, three strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (5-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -262, Marlins +212; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia has a 31-13 record in home games and a 53-28 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .259, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Miami is 29-52 overall and 13-25 in road games. The Marlins are 20-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 20 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .260 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .304 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Marlins: Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

