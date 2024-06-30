AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Rengifo, Los Angeles, .317; Judge, New York, .313; Correa, Minnesota, .311; Witt, Kansas City, .307; Soto, New York,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Rengifo, Los Angeles, .317; Judge, New York, .313; Correa, Minnesota, .311; Witt, Kansas City, .307; Soto, New York, .302; Altuve, Houston, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .298; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .297; Guerrero, Toronto, .296; Kiner-Falefa, Toronto, .296.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 73; Soto, New York, 68; Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Witt, Kansas City, 63; Volpe, New York, 58; Ja.Duran, Boston, 56; Semien, Texas, 52; Garcia, Kansas City, 51; Altuve, Houston, 50; Castro, Minnesota, 50; Greene, Detroit, 50.

RBI_Judge, New York, 80; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 60; Soto, New York, 60; Henderson, Baltimore, 58; Santander, Baltimore, 55; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 54; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Raleigh, Seattle, 50; Guerrero, Toronto, 50.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 104; Altuve, Houston, 101; Ja.Duran, Boston, 98; Guerrero, Toronto, 95; Rutschman, Baltimore, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Judge, New York, 93; Volpe, New York, 93; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 90; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 90.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 21; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; J.Smith, Texas, 18.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 8; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Garcia, Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Soto, New York, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; O’Neill, Boston, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 21; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-3; Skubal, Detroit, 9-3; Gil, New York, 9-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 9-3; Rodón, New York, 9-5; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; López, Minnesota, 8-6; Bibee, Cleveland, 7-2.

ERA_Burnes, Baltimore, 2.28; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.32; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.49; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.63; Houck, Boston, 2.68; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.72; Crochet, Chicago, 3.05; Singer, Kansas City, 3.12; Gil, New York, 3.15.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 130; Ragans, Kansas City, 126; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; Skubal, Detroit, 112; López, Minnesota, 110; Bibee, Cleveland, 109; Houck, Boston, 105; Gilbert, Seattle, 102; L.Castillo, Seattle, 100; Ryan, Minnesota, 100.

