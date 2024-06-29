AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Rengifo, Los Angeles, .315; Judge, New York, .310; Witt, Kansas City, .310; Correa, Minnesota, .309; Altuve, Houston, .304;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Rengifo, Los Angeles, .315; Judge, New York, .310; Witt, Kansas City, .310; Correa, Minnesota, .309; Altuve, Houston, .304; Soto, New York, .302; Rutschman, Baltimore, .300; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .294; J.Smith, Texas, .293; Guerrero, Toronto, .291.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 72; Soto, New York, 68; Judge, New York, 64; Witt, Kansas City, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Volpe, New York, 57; Ja.Duran, Boston, 55; Semien, Texas, 52; Garcia, Kansas City, 51; Altuve, Houston, 50; Greene, Detroit, 50.

RBI_Judge, New York, 79; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 73; Soto, New York, 60; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Henderson, Baltimore, 58; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 53; Santander, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Raleigh, Seattle, 49; Perez, Kansas City, 49.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 104; Altuve, Houston, 101; Ja.Duran, Boston, 97; Rutschman, Baltimore, 95; Volpe, New York, 93; Guerrero, Toronto, 92; Henderson, Baltimore, 92; Judge, New York, 91; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 90; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 88; Soto, New York, 88.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Castro, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 21; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; J.Smith, Texas, 18.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 8; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Garcia, Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; Santander, Baltimore, 21; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Soto, New York, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; O’Neill, Boston, 16; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 20; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-3; Skubal, Detroit, 9-3; Gil, New York, 9-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 9-3; Rodón, New York, 9-5; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, New York, 7-3; Ober, Minnesota, 7-4; Lively, Cleveland, 7-4.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 2.18; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.28; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.32; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.49; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.63; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.71; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.03; Crochet, Chicago, 3.05; Singer, Kansas City, 3.12.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 130; Ragans, Kansas City, 120; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; Skubal, Detroit, 112; Bibee, Cleveland, 106; Houck, Boston, 101; López, Minnesota, 101; L.Castillo, Seattle, 100; Ryan, Minnesota, 100; Burnes, Baltimore, 99; Gil, New York, 99; Gilbert, Seattle, 99.

