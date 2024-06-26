AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .311; Soto, New York, .305; Judge, New York, .304; Altuve, Houston, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .300;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .311; Soto, New York, .305; Judge, New York, .304; Altuve, Houston, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .300; J.Smith, Texas, .300; Correa, Minnesota, .298; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .288; Ja.Duran, Boston, .288; Guerrero, Toronto, .288.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 69; Soto, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 61; Judge, New York, 60; Witt, Kansas City, 60; Ja.Duran, Boston, 55; Volpe, New York, 55; Semien, Texas, 52; Greene, Detroit, 50; Altuve, Houston, 48; Garcia, Kansas City, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 48.

RBI_Judge, New York, 75; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Soto, New York, 57; Henderson, Baltimore, 55; Santander, Baltimore, 53; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 48; Raleigh, Seattle, 46; Westburg, Baltimore, 46; Perez, Kansas City, 46.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 101; Altuve, Houston, 97; Ja.Duran, Boston, 96; Rutschman, Baltimore, 93; Volpe, New York, 90; Guerrero, Toronto, 88; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 87; Henderson, Baltimore, 86; Judge, New York, 86; Soto, New York, 86.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Castro, Minnesota, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 17; J.Smith, Texas, 17; 7 tied at 16.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Greene, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 21; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Soto, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; O’Neill, Boston, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 20; Garcia, Kansas City, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-2; Skubal, Detroit, 9-3; Rodón, New York, 9-4; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-3; Stroman, New York, 7-3; Lively, Cleveland, 7-3.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 2.18; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.32; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.35; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.63; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.71; Gil, New York, 2.77; Flaherty, Detroit, 2.92; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 130; Ragans, Kansas City, 120; Skubal, Detroit, 112; Flaherty, Detroit, 108; Bibee, Cleveland, 106; Houck, Boston, 101; López, Minnesota, 101; L.Castillo, Seattle, 100; Ryan, Minnesota, 100; Gilbert, Seattle, 99.

