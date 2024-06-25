AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .312; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .311; Soto, New York, .305; Correa, Minnesota, .304; Rutschman, Baltimore, .302;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .312; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .311; Soto, New York, .305; Correa, Minnesota, .304; Rutschman, Baltimore, .302; Judge, New York, .300; J.Smith, Texas, .300; Altuve, Houston, .299; Ja.Duran, Boston, .293; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .288.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 66; Soto, New York, 62; Witt, Kansas City, 60; Judge, New York, 59; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Ja.Duran, Boston, 55; Volpe, New York, 54; Semien, Texas, 52; Greene, Detroit, 50; Altuve, Houston, 47; Garcia, Kansas City, 47; Kwan, Cleveland, 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Soto, New York, 56; Henderson, Baltimore, 53; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Santander, Baltimore, 52; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 47; Raleigh, Seattle, 46; Perez, Kansas City, 46.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 100; Ja.Duran, Boston, 96; Altuve, Houston, 95; Rutschman, Baltimore, 92; Volpe, New York, 89; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 86; Guerrero, Toronto, 86; Soto, New York, 85; Henderson, Baltimore, 84; Judge, New York, 84.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Bleday, Oakland, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Castro, Minnesota, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 17; J.Smith, Texas, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16; Henderson, Baltimore, 16; Semien, Texas, 16.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Soto, New York, 18; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16; O’Neill, Boston, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Greene, Detroit, 15.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 20; Garcia, Kansas City, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-4; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-3; Skubal, Detroit, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-3; Stroman, New York, 7-3; Lively, Cleveland, 7-3.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 2.18; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.35; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.42; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.48; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.71; Gil, New York, 2.77; Flaherty, Detroit, 2.92; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 130; Ragans, Kansas City, 120; Flaherty, Detroit, 108; Bibee, Cleveland, 106; Skubal, Detroit, 105; Houck, Boston, 101; López, Minnesota, 101; Gilbert, Seattle, 99; Gil, New York, 97; L.Castillo, Seattle, 96.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.