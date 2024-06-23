AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .314; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .306; Soto, New York, .305; J.Smith, Texas, .304;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .314; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Rengifo, Los Angeles, .306; Soto, New York, .305; J.Smith, Texas, .304; Rutschman, Baltimore, .303; Judge, New York, .301; Altuve, Houston, .297; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .292; Ja.Duran, Boston, .283; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .283; Perez, Kansas City, .283.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 65; Soto, New York, 62; Witt, Kansas City, 60; Judge, New York, 59; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Volpe, New York, 54; Ja.Duran, Boston, 52; Semien, Texas, 52; Greene, Detroit, 49; Garcia, Kansas City, 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 57; Soto, New York, 56; Henderson, Baltimore, 53; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Santander, Baltimore, 51; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 46; Raleigh, Seattle, 45; Stanton, New York, 45; Perez, Kansas City, 45.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 99; Altuve, Houston, 93; Ja.Duran, Boston, 90; Rutschman, Baltimore, 90; Volpe, New York, 88; Soto, New York, 84; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 83; Henderson, Baltimore, 83; Judge, New York, 83; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 81; Guerrero, Toronto, 81; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 81.

DOUBLES_Bleday, Oakland, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Castro, Minnesota, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 20; J.Smith, Texas, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16; Neto, Los Angeles, 16.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Henderson, Baltimore, 24; Santander, Baltimore, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Soto, New York, 18; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 16; O’Neill, Boston, 15.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 21; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 19; Garcia, Kansas City, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Volpe, New York, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-4; R.Blanco, Houston, 8-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-3; Skubal, Detroit, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-3; Stroman, New York, 7-3; Lively, Cleveland, 7-3.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 2.14; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.35; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.42; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.48; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.71; Gil, New York, 2.77; Flaherty, Detroit, 2.92; Fedde, Chicago, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 124; Ragans, Kansas City, 109; Flaherty, Detroit, 108; Skubal, Detroit, 105; Bibee, Cleveland, 99; Gilbert, Seattle, 99; Gil, New York, 97; L.Castillo, Seattle, 96; K.Crawford, Boston, 95; Ryan, Minnesota, 95.

