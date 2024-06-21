AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .322; Soto, New York, .309; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .306; J.Smith, Texas, .298;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .322; Soto, New York, .309; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .306; J.Smith, Texas, .298; Altuve, Houston, .296; Alvarez, Houston, .296; Rutschman, Baltimore, .293; Perez, Kansas City, .291; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .287.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 62; Soto, New York, 61; Witt, Kansas City, 60; Judge, New York, 58; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Volpe, New York, 54; Semien, Texas, 51; Ja.Duran, Boston, 50; Greene, Detroit, 49; Garcia, Kansas City, 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 67; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Soto, New York, 56; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 55; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Henderson, Baltimore, 50; Santander, Baltimore, 48; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 46; Stanton, New York, 45; Perez, Kansas City, 45.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 99; Altuve, Houston, 90; Ja.Duran, Boston, 86; Volpe, New York, 86; Rutschman, Baltimore, 85; Soto, New York, 83; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Judge, New York, 82; Henderson, Baltimore, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80.

DOUBLES_Bleday, Oakland, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Castro, Minnesota, 18; J.Smith, Texas, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Neto, Los Angeles, 16.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 22; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Soto, New York, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; O’Neill, Boston, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 15.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; Witt, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 19; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 18; Garcia, Kansas City, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-3; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-3; R.Blanco, Houston, 7-2; Bello, Boston, 7-4; Houck, Boston, 7-5.

ERA_Burnes, Baltimore, 2.14; Houck, Boston, 2.14; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.42; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.43; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.48; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gil, New York, 2.77; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.93; Flaherty, Detroit, 3.01; Stroman, New York, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 124; Ragans, Kansas City, 109; Skubal, Detroit, 105; Flaherty, Detroit, 100; Bibee, Cleveland, 99; Gil, New York, 97; L.Castillo, Seattle, 96; Ryan, Minnesota, 95; Houck, Boston, 94; Gilbert, Seattle, 93.

