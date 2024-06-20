AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .323; Soto, New York, .312; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Judge, New York, .302; J.Smith, Texas, .298;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .323; Soto, New York, .312; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Judge, New York, .302; J.Smith, Texas, .298; Altuve, Houston, .297; Perez, Kansas City, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .290; Rutschman, Baltimore, .288; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .286.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 60; Henderson, Baltimore, 59; Witt, Kansas City, 59; Judge, New York, 57; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Volpe, New York, 53; Semien, Texas, 51; Ja.Duran, Boston, 50; Greene, Detroit, 49; Garcia, Kansas City, 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 64; Soto, New York, 55; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 54; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 52; Henderson, Baltimore, 49; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 46; Stanton, New York, 45; Santander, Baltimore, 45; Perez, Kansas City, 45.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 98; Altuve, Houston, 89; Ja.Duran, Boston, 86; Volpe, New York, 85; Soto, New York, 83; Rutschman, Baltimore, 82; Judge, New York, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 79; Guerrero, Toronto, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79.

DOUBLES_Bleday, Oakland, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 20; Castro, Minnesota, 18; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 17; J.Smith, Texas, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Neto, Los Angeles, 16.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 26; Henderson, Baltimore, 22; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Santander, Baltimore, 18; Soto, New York, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; O’Neill, Boston, 15; 6 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 20; Ja.Duran, Boston, 19; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 18; Garcia, Kansas City, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-1; Rodón, New York, 9-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-3; R.Blanco, Houston, 7-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 7-3; Bello, Boston, 7-4; Houck, Boston, 7-5.

ERA_Gil, New York, 2.03; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.14; Houck, Boston, 2.14; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.40; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.43; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.48; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.93; Flaherty, Detroit, 3.01; Stroman, New York, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 124; Ragans, Kansas City, 109; Skubal, Detroit, 105; Flaherty, Detroit, 100; Bibee, Cleveland, 99; Gil, New York, 96; Ryan, Minnesota, 95; Houck, Boston, 94; Gilbert, Seattle, 93; L.Castillo, Seattle, 92.

