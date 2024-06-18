AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .327; Soto, New York, .315; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .299; Judge, New York, .299;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .327; Soto, New York, .315; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .299; Judge, New York, .299; J.Smith, Texas, .294; Perez, Kansas City, .292; Alvarez, Houston, .290; Rutschman, Baltimore, .289; Guerrero, Toronto, .284.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 59; Soto, New York, 58; Henderson, Baltimore, 56; Judge, New York, 56; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Semien, Texas, 51; Volpe, New York, 51; Ja.Duran, Boston, 49; Greene, Detroit, 48; Garcia, Kansas City, 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Soto, New York, 55; Rutschman, Baltimore, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 51; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Henderson, Baltimore, 49; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 46; Perez, Kansas City, 45; Raleigh, Seattle, 43; Santander, Baltimore, 43.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 96; Altuve, Houston, 87; Ja.Duran, Boston, 83; Soto, New York, 82; Volpe, New York, 81; Rutschman, Baltimore, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 79; Judge, New York, 79; Guerrero, Toronto, 78; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 78.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; Bleday, Oakland, 19; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 19; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Neto, Los Angeles, 16; J.Smith, Texas, 16; 6 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 26; Henderson, Baltimore, 22; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Soto, New York, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Stanton, New York, 17; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; 7 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 21; D.Hamilton, Boston, 18; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 17; Garcia, Kansas City, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Volpe, New York, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 10-2; Gil, New York, 9-1; Rodón, New York, 9-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 8-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 8-2; R.Blanco, Houston, 7-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 7-3; Houck, Boston, 7-5; Stroman, New York, 6-3; Irvin, Baltimore, 6-3; Lively, Cleveland, 6-3.

ERA_Gil, New York, 2.03; Houck, Boston, 2.08; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.14; Skubal, Detroit, 2.20; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.40; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.43; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.58; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.93; Flaherty, Detroit, 3.01; Stroman, New York, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 116; Ragans, Kansas City, 102; Flaherty, Detroit, 100; Skubal, Detroit, 98; Gil, New York, 96; Gilbert, Seattle, 93; L.Castillo, Seattle, 92; Ryan, Minnesota, 90; Burnes, Baltimore, 89; Houck, Boston, 89.

