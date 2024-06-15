AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .325; Soto, New York, .319; Judge, New York, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298; Correa, Minnesota, .298;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .325; Soto, New York, .319; Judge, New York, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298; Correa, Minnesota, .298; Perez, Kansas City, .297; Rutschman, Baltimore, .294; J.Smith, Texas, .294; Alvarez, Houston, .289; Peña, Houston, .288.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 59; Soto, New York, 57; Henderson, Baltimore, 55; Judge, New York, 55; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Semien, Texas, 50; Volpe, New York, 50; Garcia, Kansas City, 46; Greene, Detroit, 46; Ja.Duran, Boston, 45.

RBI_Judge, New York, 63; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Soto, New York, 54; Rutschman, Baltimore, 51; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Witt, Kansas City, 50; Henderson, Baltimore, 47; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 46; Perez, Kansas City, 45; Raleigh, Seattle, 42.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 93; Altuve, Houston, 85; Soto, New York, 81; Volpe, New York, 80; Rutschman, Baltimore, 79; Ja.Duran, Boston, 78; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Judge, New York, 77; Peña, Houston, 77; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 75.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 19; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Bleday, Oakland, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Neto, Los Angeles, 16; J.Smith, Texas, 16; Jeffers, Minnesota, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15; Verdugo, New York, 15.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Henderson, Baltimore, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Stanton, New York, 17; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 17; Soto, New York, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Seager, Texas, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 14.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 17; Garcia, Kansas City, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14; D.Hamilton, Boston, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13.

PITCHING_Gil, New York, 9-1; Lugo, Kansas City, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-2; Burnes, Baltimore, 7-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 7-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 7-3; Houck, Boston, 7-5; Stroman, New York, 6-2; R.Blanco, Houston, 6-2; Lively, Cleveland, 6-2.

ERA_Gil, New York, 2.03; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.08; Houck, Boston, 2.08; Skubal, Detroit, 2.20; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.37; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.58; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.68; Stroman, New York, 2.82; Berríos, Toronto, 2.93; Rodón, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 116; Ragans, Kansas City, 102; Skubal, Detroit, 98; Gil, New York, 96; Flaherty, Detroit, 94; L.Castillo, Seattle, 92; Ryan, Minnesota, 90; Houck, Boston, 89; Bibee, Cleveland, 87; Gilbert, Seattle, 84; López, Minnesota, 84.

