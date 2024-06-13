AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .326; Soto, New York, .317; Judge, New York, .306; Perez, Kansas City, .302; Rutschman, Baltimore,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .326; Soto, New York, .317; Judge, New York, .306; Perez, Kansas City, .302; Rutschman, Baltimore, .298; Altuve, Houston, .294; Alvarez, Houston, .293; Peña, Houston, .292; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .291; Correa, Minnesota, .290; J.Smith, Texas, .290.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 58; Henderson, Baltimore, 55; Soto, New York, 55; Judge, New York, 53; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Semien, Texas, 49; Volpe, New York, 49; Greene, Detroit, 45; Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Garcia, Kansas City, 44.

RBI_Judge, New York, 62; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Soto, New York, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Rutschman, Baltimore, 50; Witt, Kansas City, 50; Henderson, Baltimore, 47; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 44; Raleigh, Seattle, 42; Perez, Kansas City, 42.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 91; Altuve, Houston, 83; Volpe, New York, 79; Rutschman, Baltimore, 78; Soto, New York, 78; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Peña, Houston, 77; Judge, New York, 76; Ja.Duran, Boston, 75; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 74.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Bleday, Oakland, 18; Ja.Duran, Boston, 18; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 16; Jeffers, Minnesota, 15; Neto, Los Angeles, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; J.Smith, Texas, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Henderson, Baltimore, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Stanton, New York, 17; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 17; Soto, New York, 17; Seager, Texas, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 14.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 17; Garcia, Kansas City, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 14; D.Hamilton, Boston, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 9-2; Rodón, New York, 9-2; Skubal, Detroit, 8-1; Gil, New York, 8-1; Burnes, Baltimore, 7-2; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 7-2; Stroman, New York, 6-2; R.Blanco, Houston, 6-2; Irvin, Baltimore, 6-2; Lively, Cleveland, 6-2.

ERA_Houck, Boston, 1.91; Skubal, Detroit, 1.92; Gil, New York, 2.04; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.08; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.37; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.63; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.68; Stroman, New York, 2.82; Berríos, Toronto, 2.93; Rodón, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 103; Ragans, Kansas City, 98; Skubal, Detroit, 96; Flaherty, Detroit, 94; Gil, New York, 90; Bibee, Cleveland, 87; L.Castillo, Seattle, 85; Ryan, Minnesota, 85; Gilbert, Seattle, 84; Houck, Boston, 84; López, Minnesota, 84.

