Lindsay Award Winners

Winners of the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, voted by members of the NHL Players’ Association (Previously called the Lester B. Pearson Award):
2024 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
2023 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
2022 — Auston Matthews, Toronto
2021 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
2018 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago
2015 — Carey Price, Montreal
2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2013 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh
2011 — Daniel Sedin, Vancouver
2010 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington
2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2006 — Jaromir Jagr, N.Y. Rangers
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay
2003 — Markus Naslund, Vancouver
2002 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary
2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado
2000 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh
1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh
1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia
1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit
1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers
1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis
1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton
1989 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit
1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1986 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1981 — Mike Liut, St. Louis
1980 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles
1979 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles
1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal
1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal
1976 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal
1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston
1974 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1973 — Phil Esposito, Boston
1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers
1971 — Phil Esposito, Boston
