Liberty off to best start in franchise history, beat Dream 96-75

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and 11 assists to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 96-75 on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Breanna Stewart added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Liberty, who have won 11 of their past 12. New York is off to the best start in franchise history.

Jones made a basket and Stewart followed with a three-point play that made it 12-7 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. Jones hit a 3-pointer with about a minute to go in the period to make it 27-16 and it was a double-digit game the rest of the way.

The Liberty made 36 of 70 (51.4%) from the field, hit 10 of 25 from 3-point range and went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Atlanta has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. The Dream, who went into the game ranked last in the WNBA in scoring (75.9 per game) and field-goal percentage (39.3%), made 30 of 79 (38%) from the field, including 2 of 12 (17%) from 3-point range.

Tina Charles led the Dream with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 10 points.

MYSTICS 92, WINGS 84

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 18 points to lead five Washington players in double figures as they beat Dallas.

Karlie Samuelson and Emily Engstler scored 13 points apiece while Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 12 for Washington (4-13), which swept Dallas in consecutive games. The Mystics have won four of their last five after opening the season with 12 consecutive losses.

The Mystics beat Dallas 89-67 on Saturday as Engstler led Washington with a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Engstler hit 3 of 3 from behind the arc and Atkins finished with seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings 10-point lead with about 6 minutes left in the first half and they took a 51-46 advantage into the break. Dallas made just 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Mystics hit five 3s as they 75-65 lead into the fourth.

Jacy Sheldon hit a 3-pointer that cut Washington’s deficit to 85-79 with 2 minutes to go but the Wings got no closer.

STORM 72, SUN 61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points and eight assists and Seattle beat Connecticut.

Nneka Ogwumike also scored 13 for the Storm, Ezi Magbegor finished with 11 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Horston scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Sun led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before Loyd hit two free throws to give Seattle its first lead, at 30-28, with about 2 minutes left in the half.

Connecticut reclaimed the lead when DeWanna Bonner made a layup with 4:59 to go in the third quarter but Ogwumike answered with a 3-pointer 42 seconds later that gave Seattle the lead for good. It sparked a 12-2 run that was capped when Horston scored five consecutive points.

Connecticut (13-4), which lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday to snap a four-game win streak and a string of 13 wins in 14 games, has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Seattle (10-6) lost 94-83 at Las Vegas on Wednesday, its second consecutive loss after winning eight of nine games. The Storm kicked off a nine-game homestand after playing five of six and seven of nine on the road.

SKY 88, FEVER 87

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help Chicago win despite 17 points and a franchise-record 13 assists for Indiana’s Caitlin Clark.

Reese has posted a double-double in eight consecutive games, extending her WNBA rookie record. She is the first rookie since A’ja Wilson with 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a single game. She joins Wilson as the only players in the WNBA this season with multiple games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the hottest ticket in nearly the past decade according to Vivid Seats with entry to the game going for $351 dollars on average. Reese, Clark and the two teams didn’t disappoint.

Clark played every minute and finished 5-of-11 shooting, 5 of 9 from 3, with six rebounds, four steals and five turnovers.

Chicago trailed 82-70 with 6:38 left before Reese got going. She had 10 points and five rebounds from there to fuel the Sky’s comeback.

She grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled as she made the putback and hit the free throw to make it 82-all with 3 minutes to go.

