Libema Open Results

Saturday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €690,135
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Sebastian Korda (7), United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.
Alex de Minaur (1), Australia, def. Ugo Humbert (3), France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (2), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
