Libema Open Results

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Sebastian Korda (7), United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (1), Australia, def. Ugo Humbert (3), France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (2), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

