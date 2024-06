Libema Open Results

Wednesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €690,135 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Adrian Mannarino (5), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert (3), France, def. Arthur Fils, France, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (5), Russia, def. Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Liudmila Samsonova (2), Russia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Yuan Yue (6), China, 6-4, 6-4.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Stefano Napolitano and Luca Nardi, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (2), United States, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-8.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Henry Patten (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-6.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (1), Netherlands, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

David Goffin and Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Evan King and Reese Stalder, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova, Czechia, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Yuan Yue and Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Suzan Lamens and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Viktoria Hruncakova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Liudmila Samsonova and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

