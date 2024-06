Libema Open Results

Tuesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €690,135 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema…

Tuesday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €690,135

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino (5), France, def. Stefano Napolitano, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Arthur Fils, France, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Yuan Yue (6), China, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Emina Bektas, United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Eva Vedder, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-3.

