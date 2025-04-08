Masters week arrives as all eyes turn to Augusta National

Augusta National Golf Club
THE MASTERS
Site: Augusta, Georgia.
Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,555. Par: 72.
Prize money: TBA ($20 million in 2024). Winner’s share: TBA ($3.6 million in 2024).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.
FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.
Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.
Notes: The 89th edition of the Masters has a 95-player field, the smallest of the majors but the most at Augusta in 10 years. … Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the first time since 2021 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. … Scottie Scheffler is going for a third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966) is the only player to win that many so quickly. … Scheffler has come to the 18th green leading by at least four shots in each of his two wins. … Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to be the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. He has gone 11 years without winning a major. … The field has players from 26 countries and territories, the most ever for the Masters. … Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among 12 players from LIV Golf in the field. … Bernhard Langer, who won in 1985 and 1993, is playing the Masters for the final time.
Next year’s dates: April 9-12.
Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html
PGA Tour
Last week: Brian Harman won the Valero Texas Open.
Next week: RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
LPGA Tour
Last week: Madelene Sagstrom won the T-Mobile Match Play.
Next week: JM Eagle Championship.
Race to CME Globe leader: Angel Yin.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
European tour
Last tournament: Eugenio Chacarra won the Hero Indian Open.
Next week: Volvo China Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/
LIV Golf League
Last week: Marc Leishman won LIV Golf Doral.
Next tournament: LIV Golf Mexico City on April 25-27.
Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.
Online: https://www.livgolf.com/
PGA Tour Champions
Last week: Angel Cabrera won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.
Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 25-27.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/
Korn Ferry Tour
Last week: Jeremy Gandon won the Club Car Championship.
Next week: Lecom Suncoast Classic.
Points leader: Hank Lebioda.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/
Other tours
Japan Golf Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado CC (Nagoya), Mie, Japan. Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/
Challenge Tour: UAE Challenge, Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Previous winner: Rasmus Neergaard Peterson. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/
Ladies European Tour: Investec South Africa Women’s Open, Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Manon De Roey. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/
Sunshine Tour: Vusi Ngubeni Tournament, Soweto CC, Soweto, South Africa. Defending champion: Thabang Simon. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/
Japan LPGA: Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Abe. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/
Korea LPGA: iM Financial Group Open, Golfzon County CC, Yeongcheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
