Masters week arrives as all eyes turn to Augusta National

Augusta National Golf Club

THE MASTERS

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,555. Par: 72.

Prize money: TBA ($20 million in 2024). Winner’s share: TBA ($3.6 million in 2024).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.

Notes: The 89th edition of the Masters has a 95-player field, the smallest of the majors but the most at Augusta in 10 years. … Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the first time since 2021 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. … Scottie Scheffler is going for a third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966) is the only player to win that many so quickly. … Scheffler has come to the 18th green leading by at least four shots in each of his two wins. … Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to be the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. He has gone 11 years without winning a major. … The field has players from 26 countries and territories, the most ever for the Masters. … Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among 12 players from LIV Golf in the field. … Bernhard Langer, who won in 1985 and 1993, is playing the Masters for the final time.

Next year’s dates: April 9-12.

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

PGA Tour

Last week: Brian Harman won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

Last week: Madelene Sagstrom won the T-Mobile Match Play.

Next week: JM Eagle Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Angel Yin.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European tour

Last tournament: Eugenio Chacarra won the Hero Indian Open.

Next week: Volvo China Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LIV Golf League

Last week: Marc Leishman won LIV Golf Doral.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Mexico City on April 25-27.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Angel Cabrera won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 25-27.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Jeremy Gandon won the Club Car Championship.

Next week: Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado CC (Nagoya), Mie, Japan. Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: UAE Challenge, Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Previous winner: Rasmus Neergaard Peterson. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Investec South Africa Women’s Open, Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Manon De Roey. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Vusi Ngubeni Tournament, Soweto CC, Soweto, South Africa. Defending champion: Thabang Simon. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Abe. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: iM Financial Group Open, Golfzon County CC, Yeongcheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

