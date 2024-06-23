KLM Open Scores

Sunday
At The International
Amsterdam
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Joe Dean, England
|70-66-69-68—273
|x-Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-68-69-68—273
|x-Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|68-69-66-70—273
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|70-65-69-70—274
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|68-70-71-65—274
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|69-70-71-65—275
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|69-67-72-68—276
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|64-71-69-72—276
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|70-67-70-69—276
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|67-69-72-69—277
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|65-73-70-69—277
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|64-68-70-75—277
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|69-72-69-67—277
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|71-65-76-65—277
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|69-71-67-71—278
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|68-70-70-70—278
|James Morrison, England
|66-68-77-67—278
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|68-67-72-71—278
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|69-67-72-70—278
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-66-69-73—278
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|69-72-68-70—279
|Sean Crocker, United States
|66-67-71-75—279
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|69-71-68-71—279
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|66-70-74-69—279
|Ross Fisher, England
|67-67-75-71—280
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|69-73-69-69—280
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|69-66-71-75—281
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|69-71-74-67—281
|Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
|72-67-77-66—282
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|72-70-70-70—282
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|72-69-68-73—282
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|66-70-70-76—282
|David Ravetto, France
|71-69-69-73—282
|Tom Vaillant, France
|70-69-69-74—282
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|71-69-69-73—282
|Danny Willett, England
|72-70-69-71—282
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|69-71-71-71—282
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|72-70-71-70—283
|Laurie Canter, England
|68-69-73-73—283
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|72-70-74-67—283
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|70-71-74-68—283
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|71-67-77-68—283
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|67-74-70-72—283
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|68-67-71-78—284
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|70-66-73-75—284
|Nicolo Galletti, United States
|69-66-77-72—284
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|73-69-69-73—284
|Tom Lewis, England
|72-69-69-74—284
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|69-69-73-73—284
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|70-72-74-68—284
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|72-68-74-71—285
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|69-72-73-71—285
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|68-68-77-72—285
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|71-71-70-73—285
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|69-70-74-72—285
|Tom Power Horan, Australia
|73-66-76-70—285
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|70-70-74-71—285
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|68-73-75-70—286
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|73-69-69-75—286
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|69-72-71-75—287
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|67-69-74-77—287
|Richard Mansell, England
|71-68-76-72—287
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|72-70-69-76—287
|Lars Van Der Vight, Netherlands
|71-69-71-76—287
|Wouter De Vries, Netherlands
|70-69-74-76—289
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|73-69-72-75—289
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|72-69-79-70—290
|Paul Waring, England
|70-69-79-73—291
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|68-73-78-73—292
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|73-66-80-74—293
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|70-72-79-72—293
|Frank Kennedy, England
|69-72-77-76—294
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|70-71-81-74—296
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|72-69-83-78—302
