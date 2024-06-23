Live Radio
KLM Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 1:27 PM

Sunday

At The International

Amsterdam

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,914; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Joe Dean, England 70-66-69-68—273
x-Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-68-69-68—273
x-Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-69-66-70—273
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-65-69-70—274
Andrea Pavan, Italy 68-70-71-65—274
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 69-70-71-65—275
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-67-72-68—276
Matteo Manassero, Italy 64-71-69-72—276
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-67-70-69—276
Filippo Celli, Italy 67-69-72-69—277
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 65-73-70-69—277
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 64-68-70-75—277
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-72-69-67—277
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-65-76-65—277
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-71-67-71—278
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68-70-70-70—278
James Morrison, England 66-68-77-67—278
Matti Schmid, Germany 68-67-72-71—278
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-67-72-70—278
Matt Wallace, England 70-66-69-73—278
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 69-72-68-70—279
Sean Crocker, United States 66-67-71-75—279
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 69-71-68-71—279
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 66-70-74-69—279
Ross Fisher, England 67-67-75-71—280
Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-73-69-69—280
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 69-66-71-75—281
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-71-74-67—281
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 72-67-77-66—282
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-70-70-70—282
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-69-68-73—282
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-70-70-76—282
David Ravetto, France 71-69-69-73—282
Tom Vaillant, France 70-69-69-74—282
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 71-69-69-73—282
Danny Willett, England 72-70-69-71—282
Robin Williams, South Africa 69-71-71-71—282
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-70-71-70—283
Laurie Canter, England 68-69-73-73—283
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 72-70-74-67—283
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 70-71-74-68—283
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 71-67-77-68—283
Callum Shinkwin, England 67-74-70-72—283
Matthew Baldwin, England 68-67-71-78—284
Manuel Elvira, Spain 70-66-73-75—284
Nicolo Galletti, United States 69-66-77-72—284
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 73-69-69-73—284
Tom Lewis, England 72-69-69-74—284
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 69-69-73-73—284
Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-72-74-68—284
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72-68-74-71—285
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-72-73-71—285
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-68-77-72—285
Andrew Martin, Australia 71-71-70-73—285
Eddie Pepperell, England 69-70-74-72—285
Tom Power Horan, Australia 73-66-76-70—285
Gunner Wiebe, United States 70-70-74-71—285
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-73-75-70—286
Max Rottluff, Germany 73-69-69-75—286
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 69-72-71-75—287
Espen Kofstad, Norway 67-69-74-77—287
Richard Mansell, England 71-68-76-72—287
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-70-69-76—287
Lars Van Der Vight, Netherlands 71-69-71-76—287
Wouter De Vries, Netherlands 70-69-74-76—289
Stuart Manley, Wales 73-69-72-75—289
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-69-79-70—290
Paul Waring, England 70-69-79-73—291
Zander Lombard, South Africa 68-73-78-73—292
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 73-66-80-74—293
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 70-72-79-72—293
Frank Kennedy, England 69-72-77-76—294
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 70-71-81-74—296
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 72-69-83-78—302

