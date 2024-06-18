Live Radio
Kentucky-Florida game at CWS is postponed until Wednesday amid forecast of storms

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 4:07 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series elimination game between Kentucky and Florida scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed until Wednesday because of inclement weather forecast for the Omaha area.

The Wildcats and Gators will meet at 10 a.m. at Charles Schwab Field.

The winner of the Florida State-North Carolina elimination game on Tuesday will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kentucky-Florida winner will come back and play Texas A&M at 6 p.m.

The CWS had a weather delay last Saturday, with a game between Florida and Texas A&M starting 4 hours, 7 minutes late and ending at 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

Thunderstorms were forecast to begin moving through late Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight, with heavy downpours possible, according to the National Weather Service.

