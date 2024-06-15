Kentucky 5, NC State 4

|NC State
|
|
|
|
|
|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Serrano III cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waldschmidt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pennington 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Pitre 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Makarewicz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Burkes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cozart c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Lopez dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Butterworth ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daly 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sosa dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicholson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|L.Nixon lf/rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Heavner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soles rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCoy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Nixon ph/lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Highfill. 2B_Pitre (20). HR_Makarewicz (23), Daly (7), Nicholson (22), Mccarthy (8). RBI_Makarewicz 2 (82), Cozart (54), Lopez (51), Daly (45), Nicholson (62), Mccarthy 2 (41).
|NC State
|001
|000
|201
|0
|—
|4
|Kentucky
|100
|200
|001
|1
|—
|5
|NC State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Highfill
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Dudan
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith L
|1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pooser
|6
|2/3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|3
|O’Brien
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nove
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hogan
|0
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hummel W
|1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.