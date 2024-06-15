Kentucky 5, NC State 4

NC State Kentucky ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 10 3 Totals 34 5 9…

NC State Kentucky ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 10 3 Totals 34 5 9 5 Serrano III cf 5 0 0 0 Waldschmidt lf 4 0 0 0 Pennington 1b 4 2 2 0 Pitre 2b 3 1 1 0 Makarewicz 3b 5 1 2 2 Burkes c 3 0 0 0 Cozart c 4 0 3 1 Lopez dh 5 0 1 1 Butterworth ss 4 0 0 0 Daly 3b 5 1 2 1 Sosa dh 3 0 0 0 Nicholson 1b 4 2 3 1 L.Nixon lf/rf 3 0 0 0 McCarthy cf 3 1 2 2 Heavner 2b 5 0 1 0 Soles rf 3 1 2 0 McCoy rf 3 0 0 0 C.Nixon ph/lf-rf 1 0 0 0 Smith ss 4 0 0 0

E_Highfill. 2B_Pitre (20). HR_Makarewicz (23), Daly (7), Nicholson (22), Mccarthy (8). RBI_Makarewicz 2 (82), Cozart (54), Lopez (51), Daly (45), Nicholson (62), Mccarthy 2 (41).

NC State 001 000 201 0 — 4 Kentucky 100 200 001 1 — 5

IP H R ER BB SO

NC State Highfill 7 6 3 3 2 7 Dudan 1 2 1 1 1 1 Smith L 1 2/3 1 1 1 2 0

Kentucky Pooser 6 2/3 9 3 3 2 3 O’Brien 1 0 0 0 1 1 Nove 0 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 Hogan 0 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 Hummel W 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

