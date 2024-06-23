IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday
At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
Monterey, Calif.
Lap length: 2.238 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.
2. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
3. (5) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
4. (8) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
5. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
6. (10) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
7. (15) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
8. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
9. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
10. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
11. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
12. (23) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
13. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
14. (24) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
15. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
16. (12) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
17. (16) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
18. (13) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
19. (14) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
20. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
21. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.
22. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 93, Running.
23. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 86, Did not finish.
24. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 86, Did not finish.
25. (26) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.
26. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.
27. (27) Luca Ghiotto, 34, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.740 mph.
Time of Race: 02:04:09.8545.
Margin of Victory: 1.9780 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 14 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-24, Palou 25-26, Rossi 27-36, Palou 37-55, Herta 56-63, Palou 64-69, Newgarden 70-74, Palou 75.
Points: Power 236, Palou 231, Dixon 225, O’Ward 184, McLaughlin 179, Kirkwood 179, Herta 176, Newgarden 169, Rossi 162, Rosenqvist 157.
