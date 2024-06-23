IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, Calif. Lap length: 2.238 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou,…

Sunday

At Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif.

Lap length: 2.238 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.

2. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

3. (5) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

4. (8) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

5. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

6. (10) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

7. (15) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

8. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

9. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

10. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

11. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

12. (23) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

13. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

14. (24) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

15. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

16. (12) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

17. (16) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

18. (13) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

19. (14) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

20. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

21. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.

22. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 93, Running.

23. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 86, Did not finish.

24. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 86, Did not finish.

25. (26) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.

26. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.

27. (27) Luca Ghiotto, 34, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.740 mph.

Time of Race: 02:04:09.8545.

Margin of Victory: 1.9780 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-24, Palou 25-26, Rossi 27-36, Palou 37-55, Herta 56-63, Palou 64-69, Newgarden 70-74, Palou 75.

Points: Power 236, Palou 231, Dixon 225, O’Ward 184, McLaughlin 179, Kirkwood 179, Herta 176, Newgarden 169, Rossi 162, Rosenqvist 157.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.