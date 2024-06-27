Hart Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Hart Memorial Trophy, to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his…

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Hart Memorial Trophy, to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team. The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season: 2024 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado 2023 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2022 — Auston Matthews, Toronto 2021 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay 2018 — Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils 2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago 2015 — Carey Price, Montreal 2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2013 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh 2011 — Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks 2010 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver 2009 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2008 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2006 — Joe Thornton, Boston/San Jose 2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay 2003 — Peter Forsberg, Colorado 2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal 2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado 2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis 1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh 1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia 1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit 1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1992 — Mark Messier, New York Rangers 1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis 1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton 1989 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles 1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1986 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1981 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1979 — Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders 1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1976 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1975 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1974 — Phil Esposito, Boston 1973 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1969 — Phil Esposito, Boston 1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago 1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago 1966 — Bobby Hull, Chicago 1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago 1964 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal 1963 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal 1961 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal 1960 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1959 — Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers 1958 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1957 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1956 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal 1955 — Ted Kennedy, Toronto 1954 — Al Rollins, Chicago 1953 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1952 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1951 — Milt Schmidt, Boston 1950 — Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers 1949 — Sid Abel, Detroit 1948 — Buddy O’Connor, New York Rangers 1947 — Maurice Richard, Montreal 1946 — Max Bentley, Chicago 1945 — Elmer Lach, Montreal 1944 — Babe Pratt, Toronto 1943 — Bill Cowley, Boston 1942 — Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans 1941 — Bill Cowley, Boston 1940 — Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit 1939 — Toe Blake, Montreal 1938 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1937 — Babe Siebert, Montreal 1936 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1935 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1934 — Aurele Joliat, Montreal 1933 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1932 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1931 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1930 — Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons 1929 — Roy Worters, New York Americans 1928 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1927 — Herb Gardiner, Montreal 1926 — Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons 1925 — Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers 1924 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators

