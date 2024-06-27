Hart Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Hart Memorial Trophy, to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team. The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities at the end of the regular season: 2024 — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado 2023 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2022 — Auston Matthews, Toronto 2021 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay 2018 — Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils 2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago 2015 — Carey Price, Montreal 2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2013 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh 2011 — Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks 2010 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver 2009 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2008 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington 2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2006 — Joe Thornton, Boston/San Jose 2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay 2003 — Peter Forsberg, Colorado 2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal 2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado 2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis 1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh 1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia 1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit 1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1992 — Mark Messier, New York Rangers 1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis 1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton 1989 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles 1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1986 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1981 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1979 — Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders 1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1976 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1975 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1974 — Phil Esposito, Boston 1973 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1969 — Phil Esposito, Boston 1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago 1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago 1966 — Bobby Hull, Chicago 1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago 1964 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal 1963 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal 1961 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal 1960 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1959 — Andy Bathgate, New York Rangers 1958 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1957 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1956 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal 1955 — Ted Kennedy, Toronto 1954 — Al Rollins, Chicago 1953 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1952 — Gordie Howe, Detroit 1951 — Milt Schmidt, Boston 1950 — Chuck Rayner, New York Rangers 1949 — Sid Abel, Detroit 1948 — Buddy O’Connor, New York Rangers 1947 — Maurice Richard, Montreal 1946 — Max Bentley, Chicago 1945 — Elmer Lach, Montreal 1944 — Babe Pratt, Toronto 1943 — Bill Cowley, Boston 1942 — Tommy Anderson, Brooklyn Americans 1941 — Bill Cowley, Boston 1940 — Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit 1939 — Toe Blake, Montreal 1938 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1937 — Babe Siebert, Montreal 1936 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1935 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1934 — Aurele Joliat, Montreal 1933 — Eddie Shore, Boston 1932 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1931 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1930 — Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons 1929 — Roy Worters, New York Americans 1928 — Howie Morenz, Montreal 1927 — Herb Gardiner, Montreal 1926 — Nels Stewart, Montreal Maroons 1925 — Billy Burch, Hamilton Tigers 1924 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa Senators
