Harrington wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for 3rd straight year

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for the third consecutive year on Sunday, making a key par save on the par-3 17th to hold on for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Mike Weir.

Harrington captured his eighth PGA Tour Champions title and his second of the year.

Weir was playing two groups ahead of Harrington and closed to within one shot by making birdie on the 17th hole. Harrington missed the green to the right and faced a difficult lie, with the ball sitting down on a slight slope.

He chipped it about 8 feet past the hole and made the par putt, and then closed out with a par on the 18th at En-Joie Golf Club to finish at 15-under 201.

“I suppose I’m good value for money,” Harrington said. “When I was coming down that stretch, you’re not really sure what you’re going to get. I’m either going to hit it stone dead or I’m going to have to get it up and down out of some weird place. It’s entertaining. I wish it wasn’t as entertaining.”

The victory comes one week after Harrington was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame during the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Weir closed with a 67.

Ken Duke (68), Mark Hensby (66) and Ken Tanigawa (70) tied for third, two shots behind. Tanigawa was part of a three-way tie for the 36-hole lead with Harrington and Stephen Ames.

Ames was still in the mix until making bogey on the 13th and 14th holes to fall too far behind to make a run. He at least held onto his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Harrington quickly broke out of the tie with an eagle on the par-5 third hole, and he closed out the front nine with consecutive birdies to seize control.

His only surprise was a wedge that spun off the front of the 10th green into the water for a bogey. Facing a similar shot on the 15th, he executed that one perfectly for a birdie.

The Irishman’s victory moved him up 11 spots to No. 6 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

