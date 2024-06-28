Gunner Wiebe has a 1-stroke lead halfway through the Italian Open

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Gunner Wiebe established a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Italian Open on Friday.…

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Gunner Wiebe established a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Italian Open on Friday.

The American posted a 2-under 69 to get to 9 under at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.

Jannik de Bruyn of Germany stood one stroke back after a second straight 67 and Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen, Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and South African Brandon Stone were a shot further back at 7 under.

Wiebe was a runner-up at last year’s British Masters in his rookie season on the European tour but had made only seven cuts since then with a best finish of a tie for 41st. He’s the son of Mark Wiebe, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. Gunner has caddied for his father in the British Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Open.

