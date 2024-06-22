Golden Spikes Winners

2024_Charlie Condon, 3b-of, Georgia 2023_Dylan Crews, of, Louisiana State 2022_Ivan Melendez, inf, Texas 2021_Kevin Kopps, p, Arkansas 2020_None 2019_Adley Rutschman,…

2024_Charlie Condon, 3b-of, Georgia

2023_Dylan Crews, of, Louisiana State

2022_Ivan Melendez, inf, Texas

2021_Kevin Kopps, p, Arkansas

2020_None

2019_Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State

2018_Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California

2017_Brendan McKay, lhp/1b, Louisville

2016_Kyle Lewis, of, Mercer

2015_Andrew Benintendi, of, Arkansas

2014_A.J. Reed, inf-p, Kentucky

2013_Kris Bryant, inf, San Diego

2012_Mike Zunino, c, Florida

2011_Trevor Bauer, p, UCLA

2010_Bryce Harper, c, Southern Nevada

2009_Stephen Strasburg, p, San Diego State

2008_Buster Posey, c, Florida State

2007_David Price, p, Vanderbilt

2006_Tim Lincecum, p, Washington

2005_Alex Gordon, 3b, Nebraska

2004_Jered Weaver, p, Long Beach State

2003_Rickie Weeks, inf, Southern U.

2002_Khalil Greene, ss, Clemson

2001_Mark Prior, p, Southern California

2000_Kip Bouknight, p, South Carolina

1999_Jason Jennings, p-dh, Baylor

1998_Pat Burrell, 3b, Miami

1997_J.D. Drew, of, Florida State

1996_Travis Lee, 1b, San Diego State

1995_Mark Kotsay, of, Cal State-Fullerton

1994_Jason Varitek, c, Georgia Tech

1993_Darren Dreifort, p, Wichita State

1992_Phil Nevin, c, Cal State-Fullerton

1991_Mike Kelly, of, Arizona State

1990_Alex Fernandez, p, Miami-Dade South

1989_Ben McDonald, p, Louisiana State

1988_Robin Ventura, 3b, Oklahoma State

1987_Jim Abbott, p, Michigan

1986_Mike Loynd, p, Florida State

1985_Will Clark, 1b, Mississippi State

1984_Oddibe McDowell, of, Arizona State

1983_Dave Magadan, inf, Alabama

1982_Augie Schmidt, inf, New Orleans

1981_Mike Fuentes, of, Florida State

1980_Terry Francona, of, Arizona

1979_Tim Wallach, inf, Cal State-Fullerton

1978_Bob Horner, inf, Arizona State

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.