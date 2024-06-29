Giants face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-32, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-43, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-32, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Giants: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -128, Dodgers +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 40-43 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Giants have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 26-16 record on the road and a 51-32 record overall. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .334.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Bailey has nine doubles and six home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 10-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 21 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-35 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.