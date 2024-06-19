Juneteenth: Local Juneteenth events | History of the holiday | What's open, what's closed | Md. reverend shares 'the truth'
Home » Sports » Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Florida 15, Kentucky 4

The Associated Press

June 19, 2024, 2:30 PM

Kentucky Florida
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 38 15 14 15
Waldschmidt lf 1 2 0 0 Caglianone 1b 2 3 2 1
Pitre 2b 4 2 2 2 Kurland 2b 4 1 1 2
Nicholson 1b 4 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 5 1 1 1
Lopez dh 3 0 2 2 Shelton ss 4 2 2 1
Gargett ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Heyman c 5 2 3 3
Daly 3b/ss 3 0 1 0 Wilson rf 3 2 1 2
Burkes c 3 0 0 0 Thomas 3b 5 1 1 0
Fawley c 1 0 0 0 Donay dh 5 3 3 5
McCarthy cf 2 0 0 0 Robertson cf 5 0 0 0
Crittenberger cf 2 0 0 0
McCoy rf 1 0 0 0
Herrera ph/3b-rf 2 0 0 0
G.Smith ss 2 0 0 0
Small ph/rf-ss 1 0 0 0

E_Mccoy. 2B_Shelton (13), Heyman 2 (14). HR_Pitre (10), Caglianone (35), Donay 2 (14). RBI_Pitre 2 (58), Lopez 2 (53), Caglianone (72), Kurland 2 (44), Shelnut (52), Shelton (56), Heyman 3 (52), Wilson 2 (16), Donay 5 (32).

Kentucky 100 120 000 4
Florida 702 051 00x 15
IP H R ER BB SO
Kentucky
Niman L 0 1/3 3 5 5 0 1
O’Brien 1 2/3 2 3 3 1 3
Hogan 2 4 2 2 1 4
Nove 0 2/3 1 3 3 2 1
Hagenow 0 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Hummel 1 1 1 1 0 1
T.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleaver 1 0 0 0 0 2
Florida
Coppola W 5 4 4 4 3 9
Clemente 2 1 0 0 1 4
Philpott 2 0 0 0 0 3

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

