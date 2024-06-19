Florida 15, Kentucky 4

|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|15
|14
|15
|
|Waldschmidt lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Caglianone 1b
|2
|3
|2
|1
|
|Pitre 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kurland 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Nicholson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shelnut lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lopez dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Shelton ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gargett ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyman c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Daly 3b/ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilson rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Burkes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fawley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donay dh
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|McCarthy cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crittenberger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCoy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herrera ph/3b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Small ph/rf-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Mccoy. 2B_Shelton (13), Heyman 2 (14). HR_Pitre (10), Caglianone (35), Donay 2 (14). RBI_Pitre 2 (58), Lopez 2 (53), Caglianone (72), Kurland 2 (44), Shelnut (52), Shelton (56), Heyman 3 (52), Wilson 2 (16), Donay 5 (32).
|Kentucky
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
|Florida
|702
|051
|00x
|—
|15
|Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Niman L
|0
|1/3
|3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|O’Brien
|1
|2/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Hogan
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Nove
|0
|2/3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hagenow
|0
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hummel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleaver
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coppola W
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|9
|Clemente
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Philpott
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
