Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Kentucky Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 38 15 14 15 Waldschmidt lf 1 2 0 0 Caglianone 1b 2 3 2 1 Pitre 2b 4 2 2 2 Kurland 2b 4 1 1 2 Nicholson 1b 4 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 5 1 1 1 Lopez dh 3 0 2 2 Shelton ss 4 2 2 1 Gargett ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Heyman c 5 2 3 3 Daly 3b/ss 3 0 1 0 Wilson rf 3 2 1 2 Burkes c 3 0 0 0 Thomas 3b 5 1 1 0 Fawley c 1 0 0 0 Donay dh 5 3 3 5 McCarthy cf 2 0 0 0 Robertson cf 5 0 0 0 Crittenberger cf 2 0 0 0 McCoy rf 1 0 0 0 Herrera ph/3b-rf 2 0 0 0 G.Smith ss 2 0 0 0 Small ph/rf-ss 1 0 0 0

E_Mccoy. 2B_Shelton (13), Heyman 2 (14). HR_Pitre (10), Caglianone (35), Donay 2 (14). RBI_Pitre 2 (58), Lopez 2 (53), Caglianone (72), Kurland 2 (44), Shelnut (52), Shelton (56), Heyman 3 (52), Wilson 2 (16), Donay 5 (32).

Kentucky 100 120 000 — 4 Florida 702 051 00x — 15

IP H R ER BB SO

Kentucky Niman L 0 1/3 3 5 5 0 1 O’Brien 1 2/3 2 3 3 1 3 Hogan 2 4 2 2 1 4 Nove 0 2/3 1 3 3 2 1 Hagenow 0 1/3 2 1 1 0 1 Hummel 1 1 1 1 0 1 T.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cleaver 1 0 0 0 0 2

Florida Coppola W 5 4 4 4 3 9 Clemente 2 1 0 0 1 4 Philpott 2 0 0 0 0 3

